Schools announcing closures due to cold temperatures on Monday, Jan. 20

today at 5:38 PM
EASTERN IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI)– The following schools/districts are closed on Monday, January 20 In response to the harsh temperatures. This list does not include schools that planned to close in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • Blackfoot School District sent an email saying they will not hold school on Monday, January 20th.
  • Blackfoot Charter will be closed.
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School will be canceled tomorrow.
  • Alturas Preparatory and International Academy will be closed.

To check our weather forecast go here.

We will continue to update this post as we receive information.

Tucker Robertson

