School board votes to close Washington Elementary

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — With a three to two vote, the D25 school board passed a motion to close Washington Elementary School. The decision was made Tuesday night. As of now, Washington Elementary is closed and school boundaries will be redrawn. 30 staff members and more than 1,200 students will be reassigned to other elementary schools.

The school board said the decision to close the school was not taken lightly and was based on concerns of building safety, maintenance and the district's budget needs.

One week ago, the Pocatello School District's enrollment and attendance committee discussed closing either Washington or Tendoy Elementary school. Staff, students and parents have opposed closing either schools, asking the district to find another option.

