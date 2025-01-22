Get a poorly drawn pet portrait by supporting this local fundraiser

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Are you looking for a unique gift to give on Valentine's Day? You can get a hand-drawn picture of your pet from the Snake River Animal Shelter until Feb. 10. Their poorly drawn pet portrait fundraiser will benefit the adoptable animals at the shelter.

Staff and volunteers will be the ones making these Valentine's sketches. Michelle Ziel-Dingman, the shelter's Executive Director, came up with the idea. She says her staff has varying levels of drawing talent, but they are equally invested in the animals and their well-being.

"The cause is something that's really near and dear to our hearts," she said. "We're the only shelter in Idaho Falls to have a full time vet. We're really fortunate to be in that position, and fundraisers like this ensure that we can keep that position and and keep it funded."

For $15, you will receive an unframed portrait of your pet. A gift-wrapped portrait in a thrifty frame costs $25. Ziel-Dingman says that, so far, the shelter has raised close to $500.

To get your poorly drawn pet portrait, fill out the fundraiser submission form HERE.