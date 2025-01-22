Record passengers taking flight from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The number of passengers at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is flying sky-high.

In a news release, the City of Idaho Falls reported that 2024 saw passenger traffic of 11.9% over calendar year 2023, and 73.2% more passengers taking flights than in 2019.

These record-setting trends cement IDA as the second busiest airport in Idaho.

“We can attribute this growth to a number of factors, including the airport’s commitment to providing excellent service, expanding flight options, and improving infrastructure to meet the needs of travelers and airlines alike,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner. “The more people choose to fly IDA, the more the airlines notice. This leads to more service, more flight options, and more competitive airfares.”

Five airlines currently service IDA, offering direct flights to 9 cities. These cities include Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles/Orange County, Oakland, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle.

“We could not have had such a successful year without our community traveling to and from IDA,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.

The City of Idaho Falls said Delta Air Lines added larger mainline aircraft to address high demand in East Idaho. Alaska added a second daily flight to Seattle, and Allegiant announced that service to Portland International Airport will be offered year-round. Additionally, Allegiant will begin year-round and twice-weekly service to Denver International Airport in May 2025.

For more information about the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, visit www.iflyida.com