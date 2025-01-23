Idaho Falls DVSAC in need of volunteers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - According to data collected from state and local law enforcement agencies, intimate partner violence is an issue in Eastern Idaho.

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls needs volunteers to help with their crisis line.

Generally, in a month's timeframe, they average 160 crisis calls per month.

The crisis line is open 24 hours every day of the week, but are looking for volunteers to help with the night shifts.

Volunteers can work from home and even volunteering one day out of the month would help.

The DVSAC wants to get the community involved in its mission so they know what's happening in their neighborhood.

They understand this isn't the most glamorous gig, but they say volunteers find it very satisfying.

Teena McBride Executive Director of DVSAC said "50% of your self-esteem comes from giving back. And then the other 50% comes from what people say or do for you. And I think it's always good for people to give back and also to know more about their community and those resources and how to help individuals within the community."

Volunteers must be 21 years or older and have no criminal record.

If you want to learn more, McBride says stop by their office at 1050 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls, ID, 83402, or call (208) 529-4352.