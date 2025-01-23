Judge heard Bryan Kohberger’s motion to suppress DNA evidence

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bryan Kohberger was present at a hearing in the Ada County Courthouse Thursday.

He is the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Judge Steven Hippler heard arguments from the defense and prosecution in the hearing.

The main point of discussion is whether or not Kohberger's rights were violated when DNA was obtained from the crime scene and then analyzed using forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

“Your honor, this is a situation where this identification was done in complete secret behind closed doors. And it's been continued to be a secret. And that should raise red flags, for your honor, about privacy interests that are at stake,” the defense told Judge Hippler.

Judge Hippler expressed issues with the defense's argument about DNA privacy.

“I struggle with the idea that DNA left at a crime scene, that there's any expectation of privacy by someone who leaves DNA at the crime scene, that that DNA can't be, as you say, searched without a warrant to establish identity,” said Judge Hippler.

