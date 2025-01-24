Bird Flu threat looms over Idaho pets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The transmission of bird flu is being linked to agricultural areas.

Idaho, known for its potato and dairy farms, could have pets at risk.

Bird flu is a particular issue for cats.

The flu, usually spread through airborne respiratory droplets or aerosols, can also be transmitted by eating animals, like birds, that have bird flu.

The best way to keep your cats protected is by keeping them inside.

Veterinarian Gary Richter said, "One if they're indoors, the odds of this happening are astronomically slim. And two, just from the perspective of an integrative veterinarian, the best thing that you can do to keep your pets healthy is to make sure they're getting the right nutrition and the right supplements so their immune system is functioning as well as it can. So if they do get exposed to something, their body is going to be more likely to fight it off."

Symptoms of bird flu in cats include respiratory issues, coughing, breathing problems, nasal discharge, fever, and low energy.