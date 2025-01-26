Skip to Content
Sportsmen groups raise money for local food bank

Noah Farley
Raffle prizes included archery equipment and targets
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:38 PM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — Local sportsmen and business owners are working together to raise money for the Idaho Foodbank and those it serves.

The 18th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger event was held this weekend at the C-A-L Ranch in Chubbuck.

People who stopped by got to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes donated by sportsmen’s groups and local businesses.

Raffle prizes included knives, artwork, and archery equipment. Some of the tables also gave information on hunting, conservation, and rescue procedures.

Sportsmen Against Hunger raised over $3,000 for the Idaho Foodbank in 2024. That made a big impact towards the food bank's mission to feed hundreds of people in the southeast Idaho area.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

