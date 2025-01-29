Skip to Content
News

RV carrying two people and a dog plunges into Portneuf River

Pocatello Fire Department Facebook
By
Published 7:11 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An RV fell into the Portneuf River off Bonneville Street. The Pocatello Fire Department and Police Department responded to the incident and found a man, woman and a dog. 

Pocatello Fire Department said on Facebook that the two people were transported to the hospital.

The dog is currently being cared for by Pocatello Animal Control.

The Pocatello Fire Department reminds the public of the dangers posed by waterways, and urges everyone to exercise caution near rivers and streams.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content