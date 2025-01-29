RV carrying two people and a dog plunges into Portneuf River

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An RV fell into the Portneuf River off Bonneville Street. The Pocatello Fire Department and Police Department responded to the incident and found a man, woman and a dog.

Pocatello Fire Department said on Facebook that the two people were transported to the hospital.

The dog is currently being cared for by Pocatello Animal Control.

The Pocatello Fire Department reminds the public of the dangers posed by waterways, and urges everyone to exercise caution near rivers and streams.