Skip to Content
News

WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds a briefing on deadly air collision in Washington

Rescue workers search the Potomac River on January 30 after a plane crashed into the river near Washington, DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Rescue workers search the Potomac River on January 30 after a plane crashed into the river near Washington, DC.
By
Updated
today at 9:18 AM
Published 9:22 AM

WHITE HOUSE - President Trump speaks on the midair collision disaster that happened in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content