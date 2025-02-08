Local FamilySearch Center celebrates Black History Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center taught special classes to help people learn more about their black ancestors.

“This has been a lifelong quest for me. I have found little bits and pieces here and there, but that's what's kind of engaged me in FamilySearch and family histories and genealogies itself,” said event participant Dionco Evans.

Tracking family records can be a challenge for members of the African-American community, mainly due to limited records and the unfortunate legacy of slavery in the United States. However, with the help of modern records and technology, people can now forge unbreakable links to past family members.

“It's rewarding in learning that. It's a good feeling. It's a rich feeling," said event participant Earl Jackson. "So I'm eager to just keep going and doing research on it.”

Everyone at the event got to enjoy delicious Soul Food like barbecue chicken and collared greens topped off with sweet potato pie.

Those studying their family history shared why they think learning about their heritage and roots is so important.

“When we make connections with our family, it changes who we are. We have a greater love for our family. We have greater love for other people,” said Bob Comstock. “It's a sense of belonging. And there's a huge portion of curiosity that comes, you know, as a lack thereof, you know, not knowing all the details or how to put all the pieces together.”

By connecting with the past, we can have an enriched present.