Super Bowl merchandise sales

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — This year's Super Bowl is finally upon us.

Over 120 million people watched the Super Bowl in 2024, and many of those people watch decked out in their team's colors.

Mike Young with Pro Image Sports says team merchandise sales start to go up at the start of the season. The sales get more concentrated as more and more teams get eliminated throughout the season.

“It gets whittled down so that the more people win, the excitement builds," Young said. "You get to this point, which is where everyone's playing for, and the excitement definitely goes up.”

Young says people don’t just buy merchandise to support their favorite teams. They also buy items to show they’re against certain people involved with the super bowl—and not just the players.

“We get anti-Taylor Swift fans. We get anti-Mahomes...you get anti-everybody fans. That's just the way sports is. And that's what makes it fun,” said Young.

We asked Young what items tend to go the fastest just before kick off.

"We're all out of jerseys, so we we don't have any more of those to sell. I think the jerseys go first and then we sell tons of hats."

It turns out, a lot of people who buy team jerseys and hats aren’t even sports fans. They just want to be a part of something when they go to Super Bowl parties.

"So we sell more t-shirts to people that have never even watched a football game before. They just want to be part of the action," Young said.

While team rivalries can get heated sometimes, the Super Bowl is known for bringing many people together—bringing in old friends and making new friends.