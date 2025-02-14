Skip to Content
Local shop sees major increase in Valentine’s Day sales

Chocolate strawberries are the chocolate shop's most popular Valentine's Day item
Noah Farley
By
today at 4:42 PM
Published 5:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Love is in the air, and so is the sound of credit cards being swiped to buy Valentine's Day gifts. Local news 8 spoke with a local shop to see how sales are looking for the holiday this year.

Mike Richards, owner of Love at First Bite Mercantile, says their Valentine's Day sales are up 25% from last year. Chocolate dipped strawberries are still their most popular item. The store's employees were up since 5 a.m. Valentine's Day morning to dip them.

The store has been having so much business in the last few years, they will be moving to a larger location soon.

"We're going to be moving to the Old Bill's Bike Shop," Richards said. "That's really close to us and it's going to be a couple of months out, but we're anxious to have more space. I think it'll be a blessing for us, our employees, and also our customers."

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

