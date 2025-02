The vocalists paid tribute to legendary singers like Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, and Billie Holiday. They sang several songs from the "Great American Songbook."

The annual concert featured performances by Aisha de Haas and Nova Payton, accompanied by the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People gathered for a night of legendary music at the EIRMC Red Dress Concert: Great Ladies of Jazz .

