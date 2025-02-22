Local e-waste events help environment and national population

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho National Laboratory and E-Cyclers of Idaho are collecting electronic waste to recycle.

People can drop off their old electronics at the Idaho Falls Public Library at these monthly events—not just old batteries, but things ranging from computers to floppy disks to even vacuum cleaners.

"Anything with a battery, circuit board, cable," said Daniel Forbush, owner of E-Cyclers of Idaho. "There are some harmful substances or materials contained in these devices, if not disposed of properly, can harm the environment."

Lithium batteries, that are often used for power tools, can explode and catch fire if they're not stored or disposed of properly.

INL says most e-waste has valuable materials that are important for national security and energy applications. However, these materials like nickel, cobalt, and lithium are short in supply.

"Electronics contain a lot of precious metals and materials that can be reused to make additional electronics," said Forbush.

So these e-waste drop-offs help more than just the environment. They help our country's population.

Forbush says they will resell or reuse the items that still function or need a minor repairs. The rest of the items will be dismantled and separated into parts.

"And then [we will] send it to a facility where they will extract the precious metals and recycle."

There will be an electronic waste event on March 22, April 19, and May 17 at the library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.