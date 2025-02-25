Scam Alert – Increased reports of Jury Scams in Madison County

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's office is warning the public of increasingly sophisticated scams involving jury duty summons.

According to a Facebook post by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), deputies continue to receive reports from people detailing a call from scammers "stating that they have missed jury duty and have a warrant."

"We would like to remind everyone that MCSO does NOT call to try to serve a warrant or collect money on the phone for bail," write MCSO Deputies. "MCSO will show up live and in person to give you a personal escort to the jail where the warrants will be served and any bond(s) can be posted."

According to the former US Attorney of Idaho's office, in late 2024, there was "an uptick in scammers contacting members of the community pretending to be law enforcement officers or court staff and threatening that individuals pay a fine to resolve an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for jury duty."

“A scammer called me while I was at the United States Courthouse. I was amazed at how legitimate the caller sounded,” Stephen Kenyon, Clerk of the Courts for the United States Courts, District of Idaho said. “If you receive a phone call like this, be extremely careful and verify the legitimacy of the caller by contacting the courthouse yourself.”

MCSO says the people who have called in the scam have not given any money or personal information. They're asking people in the Madison County community and wider area to "stay educated and let others know we at the MCSO will never call and ask for payment over the phone, money transfers, bitcoin or Apple cards/gift cards."