‘Chrome in the Dome’ returns to ICCU Dome

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's premier car show is revving up at Idaho State University. 'Chrome in the Dome' returns to the ICCU dome this weekend.

The event features over 140 cars and 20 motorcycles from around the country.

Chrome in the dome is organized by students of ISU's automotive technology programs. The students say it's a great time to get out and enjoy some sweet rides.

"If you're a really big fan of cars, then this is the show for you," Automotive repair student Sebastian Zavala told Local News 8.

"It brings a community together. I mean, it brings car people together. It introduces people to new opportunities," adds Autumn Battson.

'Chrome in the Dome' runs until 9 PM Friday and starts again Saturday at 9 AM. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults.