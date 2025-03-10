Skip to Content
News

21st annual “Idaho Teen Film Festival” returns March 18th

East Idaho Falls Rotary club
By
today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:25 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Idaho Falls Rotary club is ushering back a long-standing Gem State event this Spring. The club says they are excited to announce the 21st Annual Idaho Teen Film Festival.

The event encourages teens ages 13-19 from across the Gem State to learn more about film production and storytelling.

"In the 20-plus year history of the event, 492 films have been submitted, and over $50,000 of prizes have been awarded," writes the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club. "This year, 7-$300 category prizes, and 1-$1000 grand prize will be awarded along with several smaller filmed themed prizes."

Categories include:

  • Action/Drama (10 minutes or less)
  • Comedy (10 minutes or less)
  • Sports (8 minutes or less)
  • Short Subject (5 minutes or less)
  • Commercial (Must be exactly 15, 30, 60, or 90 seconds)
  • Documentary (10 minutes or less)
  • Music Video (8 minutes or less)

Submissions open March 18, 2025, and close April 13, 2025.

For more information, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content