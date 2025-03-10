21st annual “Idaho Teen Film Festival” returns March 18th
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Idaho Falls Rotary club is ushering back a long-standing Gem State event this Spring. The club says they are excited to announce the 21st Annual Idaho Teen Film Festival.
The event encourages teens ages 13-19 from across the Gem State to learn more about film production and storytelling.
"In the 20-plus year history of the event, 492 films have been submitted, and over $50,000 of prizes have been awarded," writes the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club. "This year, 7-$300 category prizes, and 1-$1000 grand prize will be awarded along with several smaller filmed themed prizes."
Categories include:
- Action/Drama (10 minutes or less)
- Comedy (10 minutes or less)
- Sports (8 minutes or less)
- Short Subject (5 minutes or less)
- Commercial (Must be exactly 15, 30, 60, or 90 seconds)
- Documentary (10 minutes or less)
- Music Video (8 minutes or less)
Submissions open March 18, 2025, and close April 13, 2025.
For more information, click HERE.