21st annual “Idaho Teen Film Festival” returns March 18th

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The East Idaho Falls Rotary club is ushering back a long-standing Gem State event this Spring. The club says they are excited to announce the 21st Annual Idaho Teen Film Festival.

The event encourages teens ages 13-19 from across the Gem State to learn more about film production and storytelling.

"In the 20-plus year history of the event, 492 films have been submitted, and over $50,000 of prizes have been awarded," writes the East Idaho Falls Rotary Club. "This year, 7-$300 category prizes, and 1-$1000 grand prize will be awarded along with several smaller filmed themed prizes."

Categories include:

Action/Drama (10 minutes or less)

Comedy (10 minutes or less)

Sports (8 minutes or less)

Short Subject (5 minutes or less)

Commercial (Must be exactly 15, 30, 60, or 90 seconds)

Documentary (10 minutes or less)

Music Video (8 minutes or less)

Submissions open March 18, 2025, and close April 13, 2025.

