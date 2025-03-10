Skip to Content
News

Cursive proficency bill passes the Idaho Legislature

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2015
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/25/2015
By
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:03 AM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill requiring all Idaho students to be proficient at reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade now moves to Governor Little's desk for approval.

Senate Bill 1044 passed the Idaho House in a 58 to 10 vote Friday.

The discussion about the bill was brief, lasting fewer than five minutes.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Tony Wisniewski (R) of Post Falls, told members of the house the state has lost "the art of writing not just in cursive, but just the art of writing itself."

"The teaching of cursive has already been established in our curriculum," said Rep. Wisniewski. "All this bill does is require proficiency in writing and to be tested for that proficiency."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content