Cursive proficency bill passes the Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A bill requiring all Idaho students to be proficient at reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade now moves to Governor Little's desk for approval.

Senate Bill 1044 passed the Idaho House in a 58 to 10 vote Friday.

The discussion about the bill was brief, lasting fewer than five minutes.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Tony Wisniewski (R) of Post Falls, told members of the house the state has lost "the art of writing not just in cursive, but just the art of writing itself."

"The teaching of cursive has already been established in our curriculum," said Rep. Wisniewski. "All this bill does is require proficiency in writing and to be tested for that proficiency."