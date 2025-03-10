Giant colon exhibit teaches importance of screening

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Colon cancer—one of the leading causes of death in the country—is on the rise, and according to doctors, it’s one of the few cancers that can be prevented. That's why Grand Teton Gastroenterology is using a giant inflatable colon display to urge people to get their colons screened.

People can walk through the display to learn what a normal, healthy colon looks like and what kinds of problems it can have.

If you think you might have colon issues, you should get a colonoscopy as soon as possible.

"Listen to your body. It's one of those things where we have our recommendations, but it's always most important to come in and talk to us if there are any questions. We find surprises all the time," said Gastroenterologist Scott Richins.

The age for colon screening was recently lowered from 50 to 45 because diagnoses are being seen more often. However, Richins says you can have colon problems at a much younger age. He once found colon polyps in a 22-year-old.

“They were pre-cancerous," he said. "It can happen where patients younger than that have issues of diarrhea, blood in the stool, [and] stomach pain.”

The inflatable colon exhibit will be on display throughout the month.

More information about colon health can be found here.