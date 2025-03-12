Local IFFD firefighters honored for their service to the community

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Several Idaho Falls Fire Department (IFFD) firefighters were honored Monday for their efforts to provide professional life-saving services to the community.

Firefighter and Driver Adrian Russell was honored as the American Legion Post 56 "Firefighter of the Year." Russell has been a member of the IFFD for over 20 years. For more than a decade, he served as a frontline paramedic before being promoted to driver. IFFD says Russell frequently operates Ladder 1, which is based at Station 1 in downtown Idaho Falls.

"Adrian approaches his responsibilities with exceptional diligence and a constant desire to improve," the nomination from his peers reads. "On the fire scene, he is always the first to act and the last to leave, ensuring tasks are completed with precision and care. His exemplary service, mentorship, and unwavering dedication embody our department's core values and inspire all who work alongside him."

Despite having the seniority to transfer to less demanding stations, IFFD writes that Adrian chooses to remain in one of the busiest houses, demonstrating his dedication to service and leadership.

A crew of five firefighters received the IFFD "Life Saving Award" for their response to an incident in January, where a man suffered a cardiac arrest at a local gym. The responding engine and ambulance crew, which included Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Taggart, Firefighter/EMT Anthony Lemons, Captain Cody Anderson, Driver Trevor Morgan, and Probationary Firefighter/EMT Ty Earle, acted quickly upon receiving the report of the man who had collapsed.

The crew arrived to find a man in cardiac arrest, with gym staff already administering CPR and delivering two shocks before their arrival. The IFFD crews took over the resuscitation efforts and delivered another shock within one minute of contacting the patient. Before reaching Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the man's heart began beating on its own. He ultimately survived and was discharged from the hospital.

"Our Idaho Falls Firefighters are consistently committed to our mission of providing 'Professional Life Saving Services' to the residents of Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities we serve," said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson. "Every day, our firefighters/EMS personnel respond to difficult scenes, performing at the highest level to do much more than put out fires. It's always an honor to present these awards to our firefighters who consistently demonstrate leadership, selflessness, and teamwork."