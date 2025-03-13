Bonneville School District selects Hillcrest’s new Principal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Joint School District 93 has selected Tyler Mills, former Assistant Principal, as the next Principal of Hillcrest High School.

Tyler Mills, District 93

"I am incredibly honored and blessed by this opportunity. Hillcrest holds a special place in my heart—I love our students, our staff, and our community. I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing mentors throughout my career, and I am excited to continue serving Hillcrest in this new capacity. This is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I look forward to the journey ahead," said Mills.

Mills will succeed Ty Salsbery, who has chosen to transition into a position at Mountain Valley Elementary to spend more time with his family.

"We are incredibly grateful for Ty's dedication and leadership at Hillcrest and fully support his decision to take on this new role," write the D93 staff.

D93 says the selection process for the role at Hillcrest was highly competitive, as they looked through one of the strongest and most qualified pool of applicants the district has seen in recent years. After an extensive interview process, the district determined that Mills was the best candidate to lead Hillcrest.

Mills was selected, in part, due to his wealth of experience according to D93. The newly selected principal began his career as a teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School before moving into administration in the Hagerman School District. He later returned to Idaho Falls, where he served as an administrator at White Pine Charter School before transitioning to District 93 as an Assistant Principal.

"Over the past seven years, Tyler has demonstrated unwavering dedication, energy, and passion for education, making a lasting impact on students and staff alike," writes D93.

Cody Jackson Named as Director of Planning and Personnel

In addition to selecting Mills as Principal, District 93 has announced that Cody Jackson, the current Principal of ThunderRidge High School, has been selected to serve as the next Director of Planning and Personnel.

"This decision was not an easy one, as we had an outstanding pool of candidates, all of whom currently serve in administrative roles within our district," writes District 93 staff. "Each brought unique strengths and experiences to the table, making this a highly competitive process. After a thorough review, both the selection committee and district leadership felt that Cody Jackson was the right candidate for this important role."

Jackson currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Thunder Ridge and has previously worked as an Athletic Director and a teacher within the school district. Beyond his administrative experience, D93 staff say that Jackson has a strong background in construction and facilities management, having worked in the field for nearly two decades. He has served as a general contractor, supervised large-scale projects, and played a key role in rebuilding efforts after the major hailstorm our community endured several years ago.

"His (Jackson's) deep understanding of facilities maintenance, problem-solving skills, and ability to collaborate with our maintenance team will be invaluable in this new position," write the D93 staff. "As our schools continue to grow and evolve, we know Cody will provide the leadership and expertise needed to ensure our facilities remain in top condition for students and staff."