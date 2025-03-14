Preparing for a plant-filled spring

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring is almost here, and some people might be anxious to start gardening again. Local News 8 spoke with a local garden center, Sunnyside Gardens, to learn how to prepare to bring new life into the sun.

The gardens' owner, Aaron McCracken, says the best plants to get in the ground soon are those that are more resistant to potential frosts.

"As the weather first breaks, some of the first flowers that you can set out are pansies and violas," he said. "They'll start coming into color here the next week or so and can be set out early April end of March, sometimes depending on the weather."

In the meantime, McCracken says you can prepare your yard for new plants by raking and giving the ground some fresh air after being matted down during the winter. That will also help protect your yard from fungus problems.

