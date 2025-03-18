Skip to Content
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho announces “Off-the-Wall Art Sale”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM) is inviting area art lovers and collectors to a "one-of-a-kind art buying experience." TAM will host its first-ever "Off-the-Wall Art Sale" on March 28-29.

The unique event offers original paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, and other art from talented artists near eastern Idaho.

"Whether you're a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, this is your chance to own something truly special while supporting the local arts community," write TAM directors.

The event runs Friday, March 28, 10 AM - 6 PM & Saturday, March 29, 10 AM - 4 PM. Admission is free to the public. For more information, click HERE.

