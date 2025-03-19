Gov. Little approves controversial bill to add work requirements to Medicaid

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law that establishes work requirements for all able-bodied Idahoans on Medicaid. The law also provides Idahoans eligible for Medicaid expansion with access to tax credits to purchase insurance on Idaho’s health care exchange.

The legislation takes effect immediately through an emergency clause. Idaho Democrats have widely opposed the bill, calling it a "Republican attack on Medicaid."

House Bill 345’s statement of purpose says, “By balancing healthcare access with financial accountability, this legislation keeps Idaho’s Medicaid program sustainable, efficient, and focused on delivering high-quality care while preventing unnecessary dependency on government services.”

Senator Julie VanOrden, R-Pinegree, of the Senate Health and Welfare committee, calls HB 345 a "carefully crafted compromise" after she halted another bill that would have likely repealed the Medicaid Expansion Idahoans had voted for.

Little was joined by the bill's sponsors as he signed the bill on Wednesday.

"We want Idahoans to become as self-sufficient as possible. House Bill 345 reinforces that goal while reasonably reeling in Medicaid spending so taxpayers are not overly burdened by this program in the out-years," Governor Little said in a written statement to the press.

"House Bill 345 is a huge improvement over a previous version that would have reversed voter-approved Medicaid Expansion in 2018. The voters spoke loudly in 2018 with their votes, and as elected leaders, we must continue to respect that. I am pleased House Bill 345 improves the Medicaid program without rejecting the will of the voters on Medicaid Expansion."

State Democrats warn "thousands will lose healthcare"

The bill had unanimous support from all 90 Republican state lawmakers and was opposed by the legislature's 15 Democrats.

The Idaho Democratic Party has condemned the governor's actions, calling it a "Republican attack on Medicaid. Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea says "thousands will lose healthcare" as a result.

“Governor Little and every Republican legislator just ripped health coverage away from thousands of Idahoans. Voter-enacted Medicaid expansion largely covers working Idahoans, but it’s also a lifeline for those who lose jobs, have hours cut, or need to care for a sick family member. These so-called ‘work requirements’ do nothing to help find jobs, but they will take away insulin, cancer treatment, and mental health services," said Necochea.

"Republicans are also inserting a profit-driven middleman into Medicaid through managed care, a reckless scheme that threatens to gut already overstretched disability support services. Idaho’s disability community is rightly terrified. Meanwhile, Trump, Musk, and Republicans in Congress are scheming to dismantle Medicaid entirely to bankroll another billionaire tax giveaway. Idahoans need leaders who will fight for their healthcare, not sell them out to corporate interests.”

The bill's fiscal note estimates that the legislation could save the state $15.9 in 2026 and more in the following years, but the timing would depend on federal approval.

In 2019, Idaho failed to receive federal approval - under the Trump administration - on a similar bill, according to a report by the Idaho Capital Sun.