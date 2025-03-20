Kids in need jump for joy getting new shoes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of Hawthorne Elementary students in need had the opportunity to visit the Mountain America Center and leave with a brand-new pair of shoes.

The students got to browse tables overflowing with new sneakers and tennis shoes and choose the ones they liked best.

Kids' needs for shoes and warm clothing are increasing, especially in today's economy, says Angie Phillips, Senior Public Relations Manager for Mountain America Credit Union.

"[The shoes are] just one more thing that we can take off of the parents' and families' shoulders," she said. "Just one more need that they don't have to worry about."

Mountain America Credit Union, the Idaho State Bengals, and Operation Warm worked together to provide shoes for the children.