Skip to Content
News

Kids in need jump for joy getting new shoes

Kids got to try on shoes and choose the ones they liked best.
Noah Farley
Kids got to try on shoes and choose the ones they liked best.
By
today at 11:51 AM
Published 12:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of Hawthorne Elementary students in need had the opportunity to visit the Mountain America Center and leave with a brand-new pair of shoes.

The students got to browse tables overflowing with new sneakers and tennis shoes and choose the ones they liked best.

Kids' needs for shoes and warm clothing are increasing, especially in today's economy, says Angie Phillips, Senior Public Relations Manager for Mountain America Credit Union.

"[The shoes are] just one more thing that we can take off of the parents' and families' shoulders," she said. "Just one more need that they don't have to worry about."

Mountain America Credit Union, the Idaho State Bengals, and Operation Warm worked together to provide shoes for the children.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content