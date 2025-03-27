Warm weather brings early rush to Idaho garden shops

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring is coming early this year for garden centers and nurseries as warmer weather drives customers in.

"Last season was so cold. It was one of the coldest we've had in a long time. And I think we're just going to get slammed this year. So it's looking nice," said Brandy Dixon, Greenhouse supervisor at Town & Country Gardens.

Most garden shops are open year round, but springtime is their busiest season, according to Dixon. Shops have recruited seasonal help and stocked up on supplies to meet customer demand.

Idaho weather is known for its occasional snowy surprise, and several stores have told Local News 8 that plants like Supertunias have been a popular choice because it does well in the cold.

Jack Davis, Garden Manager at Fred Meyer, tells Local News 8 they are prepared if the weather changes.

"We're used to pulling plants and covering as needed. We sell frost cloth here as well, and we have some available to cover our own tables and protect our own plants as well, " said Davis.

Both stores say they have special events happening April. Stay tuned to Local News 8 for those stories.