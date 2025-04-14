Multiple agencies combat Jefferson County wildland fire Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Wildland fire in Jefferson County caused quite the scene over the weekend. Fire crews responded to the fire shortly before 8 p.m. On Thursday.

Luckily, one side of the fire bordered an agricultural water canal, which helped slow it down, according to fire crews.

The Swan Valley Fire Department says they dug lines and were able to spray water to prevent the fire from moving further.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

