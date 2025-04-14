Sticks out 4 Carter: Local hockey fans honor youth player Carter Barnes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local Hockey enthusiasts and the Idaho Falls Spud Kings are expressing their condolences to the family of a youth hockey player who died in a tragic car accident over the weekend.

Carter Barnes skated into the world of the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association at the age of 5,

where he not only played the game he loved but later stepped up as a youth hockey referee," according to his official obituary.

Carter passed away at the age of 17 on April 12, 2025.

The Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association posted on Facebook honoring Carter and calling him "more than a teammate--he was a remarkable young man who brought kindness, grit, and positivity to every rink he stepped on. His loss is deeply felt, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, coaches, and teammates."

Hockey fans and players across the region have joined an online movement, #sticksout4carter, placing their hockey sticks outside their doors to honor Carter and express their condolences for the Barnes family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s family and the entire local youth hockey community during this incredibly difficult time," wrote the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Mountain America Center in a post on Facebook.

"We at Snake River Youth Hockey Association would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Barnes family," wrote the group on Facebook. "Carter was not a member of our Yeti family, and we didn't know him personally, but many of our players and coaches did! Today, we honor Carter by placing our sticks out for him!"

The young hockey player is survived by his loving parents, siblings, and stepsiblings. For more information on Carter or how to support the Barnes family, click HERE for the obituary information.