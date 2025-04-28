48-year-old driver identified in fatal I-15 crash near Pocatello

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Coroner's Office has identified the driver who died in Thursday's fatal crash between Fort Hall and Pocatello as 48-year-old Darrin Ralph Moore from Inkom, Idaho.

On Thursday, April 24, at around 1:55 p.m., Idaho State Police were called to a crash on southbound I-15 at milepost 74.5, north of Pocatello.

According to the ISP, a 2000 Subaru Legacy, driven by a 48-year-old man from Inkom, was traveling southbound on I-15 when traffic began to slow. The Subaru then collided with the rear of a 2019 Audi A6, which was being driven by a 60-year-old man from Idaho Falls and also had a 59-year-old female passenger, also from Idaho Falls.

The driver of the Subaru was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. The occupants of the Audi were wearing seatbelts and were transported to a nearby hospital.

“My sincere condolences to Darrin’s friends and family,” said Coroner Torey Danner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.