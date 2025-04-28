Bonneville County Transfer Station to close for maintenance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If you have extra trash from spring cleaning, now may be the time to take it to the dump in Bonneville County.

The transfer station will be the week of May 12th until May 16, 2025, for necessary maintenance, according to the Bonneville County office of Emergency Management.

During that time, household waste can still be taken to the Peterson Hill landfill on Sunnyside Road.

Tires, old refrigerators, air conditioners, used motor oil, and lead-acid batteries can still be dropped off at the transfer station.

While metal and cardboard will be accepted at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit, 3690 Recycle Rd, Idaho Falls. The hours of operation at the Hatch Pit are Monday through Saturday, 8 AM to 6 PM, and closed on Sundays.