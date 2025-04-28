Idaho Gives launches annual fundraising campaign

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Monday marked the start of the 2025 Idaho Gives’ annual fundraising campaign.

Each year, Idaho Gives helps nonprofits in the Gem State raise money and awareness.

"We have about 640 different organizations participating this year," said Idaho Community Foundation's Philanthropic Impact Director, Evin Vask.

Sponsors and nonprofit representatives gathered at the Idaho Falls Public Library for the campaign’s launch party.

The fundraising campaign will run until Thursday, May 1.

To learn more about local nonprofits and how to donate, click HERE.