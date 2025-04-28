Skip to Content
News

Idaho Gives launches annual fundraising campaign

Sponsors and nonprofit representatives gathered at the Idaho Falls Public Library for the campaign’s launch party.
Noah Farley
Sponsors and nonprofit representatives gathered at the Idaho Falls Public Library for the campaign’s launch party.
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 12:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Monday marked the start of the 2025 Idaho Gives’ annual fundraising campaign.

Each year, Idaho Gives helps nonprofits in the Gem State raise money and awareness.

"We have about 640 different organizations participating this year," said Idaho Community Foundation's Philanthropic Impact Director, Evin Vask.

Sponsors and nonprofit representatives gathered at the Idaho Falls Public Library for the campaign’s launch party.

The fundraising campaign will run until Thursday, May 1.

To learn more about local nonprofits and how to donate, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content