Department of Energy, Idaho agree to waive 1995 Settlement Agreement to advance nuclear research

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The State of Idaho and President Trump's administration have signed an agreement that could have major impacts on the state and the future of nuclear energy in the nation.

According to recent news releases, the U.S. Department of Energy and state officials agreed to a targeted waiver of the 1995 Settlement Agreement, which established milestones to remove legacy waste at the Idaho National Lab site while allowing continued energy research and development at the lab.

The agreement limits the amount of spent nuclear fuel entering the Site to 55 metric tons and requires DOE to report annually on the amount received, according to the INL

The waiver will allow additional spent nuclear waste to be brought into the site for critical research on a high-burnup nuclear fuel cask from a commercial nuclear power plant. According to the INL, this research will provide data to support licensing for the extended storage of spent fuel at 54 nuclear power plants in 28 states.

In a press release commenting on the agreement, Governor Brad Little supported the collaborative effort between the state and national partners. Gov. Little said the effort showcases the commitment to advancing nuclear energy research while upholding the goals of the original agreement.

"We are proud to support innovation in nuclear energy that will support national security and energy independence into the future,” Governor Brad Little said.

In the years since the original agreement, the state has made major strides to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at an eastern Idaho nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer.

According to the Idaho National Lab, modern commercial nuclear fuels are more efficient, lowering costs for utilities and customers. To ensure safe long-term storage, the nuclear industry and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission require performance data for nuclear fuel. This information is crucial for over 70% of dry storage facilities to renew their licenses and maintain safe storage.

The waiver enables INL to address a national need not envisioned when the Settlement Agreement was established three decades ago, while supporting the national commitment to energy independence, according to the INL.

The INL says this research will help sustain the current U.S. nuclear reactor fleet, which produces nearly 20% of the nation’s electricity, and reinforces Idaho’s critical role in supporting the U.S. nuclear industry.

“As the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, we look forward to utilizing our unique facilities and expertise to support this critical national need. We are thankful to the Department of Energy and the state of Idaho for entrusting us with the safe and secure execution of our vital mission,” INL Director John Wagner said.

For more information on the 1995 Settlement Agreement, click HERE.