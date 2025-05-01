Former Idaho school district employee charged with child pornography crimes

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A former employee of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 has been charged with crimes related to downloading and distributing child pornography.

Members of the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with local partners, arrested 43-year-old William Strength on Tuesday. He has been charged with eight counts of Possession and two counts of Distribution of child sexual exploitation material (CSAM), according to Attorney General Raúl Labrador's Office.

“These allegations highlight the importance of our ongoing partnerships with law enforcement and school districts. We remain committed to supporting these investigations and protecting children from online threats,” said Attorney General Labrador in a press release.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) confirms that William Strength was employed with the district beginning on 11/15/2018. The employee’s employment with the district concluded effective 04/29/2025.

A spokesperson for School District 25 told the Attorney General’s Office that Strength did not have direct contact with children in his role at the district and his employment was terminated after his arrest.

"Personnel matters are confidential in accordance with Idaho Code § 74-106(1), which exempts personnel records and personal information from public disclosure. As such, the district is legally prohibited from providing additional comment regarding this matter," said PCSD 25 in a statement to Local News 8

"PCSD 25 is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all learners and staff. The district follows all applicable policies, procedures, and legal requirements in addressing personnel issues."

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Strength was arraigned in court, where the court set bail at $50,000.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

