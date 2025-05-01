Gov. Little orders flags at half-staff May 4 to honor fallen firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, Governor Brad Little is directing all state and national flags to be lowered to half staff on May 4, 2025.

Every year, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The 2025 Honor Roll includes 70 firefighters who died in 2024 and 70 who died in previous years, including former firefighter/EMT Kent B. Gilbertson of the Boise Fire Department.

Gilbertson passed away from colorectal cancer in 2022 at the age of 57. According to his memorial wall, the doctors presume his illness was "tied to his 30 years of service as both a career and volunteer firefighter in Idaho and North Dakota."

"During his career, Kent served on Boise Fire Department Truck #7 and the technical rescue team, earning the honor of Firefighter of the Year," said his wife in his memorial wall.

To learn more about Gilbertson and the many other honored firefighters, click HERE.