Idaho governor proclaims May as Wildfire Awareness Month

Fremont County Emergency Management
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As fire season is coming up, Governor Brad Little has declared May as Wildfire Awareness Month.

Governor Little urges Idahoans to do what they can to protect themselves, their property, and the community from wildfires.

The Idaho Department of Lands says it is working with state, federal, tribal, and local partners through the Gem State to teach people how to prevent and prepare for wildfires.

“Fire is part of the Idaho landscape, but it doesn’t recognize boundaries,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “It will race across forests, fields and neighborhoods without hesitation. That’s why it’s so important for all of us to do our part to prevent wildfires before they start and prepare in advance.”

For more information and to see the status of active wildfires in Idaho, visit here.

