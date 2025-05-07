Judge allows Kohberger’s family to be present during Idaho murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The family of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students will be allowed in the courtroom in the high-profile murder trial, according to recently released court documents.

Several of Bryan Kohberger's family members could be called to testify in the upcoming murder trial. Prosecutors had previously argued that Kohberger's family should not be allowed to be present for the trial to "reduce the possibility of a witness shaping his testimony to conform with or to rebut prior testimony of others," according to court documents.

In a new batch of rulings, Judge Steven Hippler said that "the scope of the family members' proposed testimony is very narrow and is not necessarily tied to the testimony of other witnesses." Under that reasoning, Judge Hippler ruled that Kohberger's family members will be allowed in the courtroom throughout the trial.

In an additional ruling, Judge Hippler also determined that the state can examine Kohberger's personality, but barred the state from using personality tests during the trial. He also ruled that the defense cannot be in the exam room but can watch remotely.

Kohberger's trial is set to start in August in Ada County. If convicted, the prosecution has announced their intention to seek the death penalty.