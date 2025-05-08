Skip to Content
Summer Food Program provides free meals for D93 kids

Published 3:06 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville School District 93 is partnering with the Summer Food Service Program to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer. Meals will be provided at no cost to all children ages 1 to 18.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

  • Cloverdale Elementary School Cafeteria - 3999 Greewillow Lane, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
    • Breakfast 8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
    • Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Hillview Elementary Playground - 3075 Teton St., Ammon, ID 83406
    • Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Sugar Mill Park - 895 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
    • Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Tiebreaker Park - 3000 East Backhand Dr., Ammon, ID 83406
    • Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Ucon Elementary - 10841 N 41st E, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
    • Lunch 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Meals will be served from June 2 to June 26, 2025, on Mondays through Thursdays.

The Summer Food Service Program will also include children in Pocatello and surrounding areas. For a full list of the Pocatello/Chubbuck locations, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

