Community All-Stars: Cleave Lewis gets a glimpse of his impact as basketball coach at retirement party

"The thing about life, you never know what's around the corner." – Cleave Lewis, retired basketball coach

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Friday, dozens of people attended a casual retirement party for long-time basketball coach Cleave Lewis. It was his last day with the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department, working as Front Desk Attendant and Basketball Instructor.

"I started coming down here playing basketball when I was ten years old," said Jon Clark, the Parks and Recreation Center Facility Supervisor. "Cleave ran the front desk, and he's just been here every day for the last 45 years that I can remember."



With gifts and cards in hand, colleagues and friends young and old gathered to show him just how much he's impacted their lives.

"I just feel like he has taught us so many skills and things that we haven't learned before," said Sasha Mendez, a young athlete.

Sasha and Eva Beebe have been coached by Cleave for a year. They say he encourages them to work hard and keep trying.

"He's been very inspiring to me to keep going and never give up," Eva said.



After graduating from Skyline High School, Cleave went on to play college basketball at Fresno State where he was part of the 1983 National Invitation Tournament Championship team. In 1985, he started his professional career in Europe. Eventually, Cleave came home to the Idaho Falls Rec Center where he has worked for decades.



"We're all blessed to do certain things, and I just think that working with kids, coaching is something that I've been blessed with," Cleave said. "There's no other way to put it. It's what gives me joy."



Deb Sorenson has known Cleave nearly his whole life. He recalls seeing Cleave as a toddler and watching his love for basketball grow throughout the years.



"He never gets too excited about things and just enjoy life, enjoys the game of basketball, and enjoys seeing kids progress," Deb said.



With a chance to create some new memories, Cleave is looking to the future with an open mind.



"The thing about life, you never know what's around the corner," said Cleave. "So, there's always a chance that at some time in the future, I might be back in here on this floor coaching again, working with kids again. We'll see, right? We'll see. But, there's always that chance. "





