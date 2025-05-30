Basketball coach Cleave Lewis retires after decades with the city of Idaho Falls

"He's going to be missed." – Jon Clark, Idaho Falls Parks and Rec

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of people attended a casual retirement party for long-time basketball coach Cleave Lewis on Friday afternoon. He has been a city employee for over 25 years.



"The thing about life is you never know what's around the corner," Cleave said. "I'm just taking in it right now. I'm just happy to see all these people here, enjoying this ride, celebrating this with me."



We first introduced you to Cleave Lewis last year when the city of Idaho Falls dedicated its renovated recreation center in his name which is now displayed in bold letters on the gym walls.



Jon Clark with Idaho Falls Parks and Rec was at the dedication and showed up to wish Cleave a happy retirement.



"I don't know of a person that's spent more time in this gym in the 45 years that I've been coming here, and a lot of it's been his own free time that he's just given to the kids in the city," said Clark. "He's going to be missed. Big, big loss for the rec center."



While Friday was his last day on the job, Cleave says he'll look for opportunities to continue doing what he loves — playing basketball and coaching kids. But for now, he is looking forward to the next chapter of life.



