Idahoans all wrapped up in Museum of Idaho’s new mummy exhibit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Museum of Idaho's new exhibit, "Mummies of the World," has been in the works for about two years. Now, people can come see mummies from Egypt, Europe, and South America—some who even date back to 200 B.C.

“They are shown with the utmost reverence and respect. Their remains tell incredible stories, not only about the scientific process of mummification, but also about the lives they lived and the people they were,” said Museum of Idaho's Director of Marketing, Camille Thomas.

Human mummies aren’t the only things on display. There are even mummified animals like a house cat and a sloth's head.

Every display includes a thermometer to make sure it has the right temperature and level of humidity.

Even though these mummies are people who lived centuries ago, we keep learning things from them—from ancient history to even modern medicine.

“Medical researchers are continuing to learn about disease and its effects on the body, especially over the course of a long period of time. And there are some things that we can learn [from mummies] that may help us fight disease now still,” said Museum of Idaho Executive Director, Jeff Carr.

When most people hear the word "mummy," they usually think of ancient Egypt. However, people mummified their leaders and loved ones around the world and had their own ways to preserve them. For example, Carr says the Incas wrapped mummies in bundles instead of a coffin or sarcophagus.

“Around the 14th and 15th centuries, people...were buried in the fetal position and then placed into baskets so they could essentially be portable," Carr said. "They could be brought to family gatherings even after death.”

"Mummies of the World" will be open until January 4, 2026.