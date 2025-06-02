Bonneville County Annex offices to close for parking lot maintenance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Several key offices located within the Bonneville County Annex in Idaho Falls will temporarily close later this month due to scheduled parking lot maintenance. The closures will take place from Wednesday, June 18th, through Friday, June 20th.

The impacted offices include:

Bonneville County Motor Vehicle Office

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Divisions: Driver's License Office Concealed Weapon Permit Office Sex Offender Registry Office



While other offices within the annex building, such as the D7 Treatment Center and Bonneville County Adult Probation, are not slated for full closure, they may experience partial closures or limited operations during the maintenance period. People are being advised to call ahead if they plan to visit these departments.

Normal operations for all affected offices are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 23rd.

The information above comes from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.