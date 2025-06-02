Skip to Content
Rexburg Police arrest man on child pornography charges

Rexburg PD
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A Madison County man is now in custody, facing charges of possessing and distributing child pornography. Rexburg Police Detectives arrested Jackson Johansson on Monday, following an investigation that began with a tip from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The tip alleged that a Kik messaging account was being used to share and trade explicit materials of children. According to the Rexburg Police Department, detectives obtained search warrants and successfully identified Johansson despite his attempts to conceal his identity online.

Johansson has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

Disclaimer: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

