Bonneville teens get real-world look at law enforcement careers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — High school-aged students are getting an inside look at what it takes to work in law enforcement at this year's fourth annual 'Law Enforcement Teen Career Leadership Camp.'

"I learned that it's not all fun and games, but even though it's hard, you can still push through it because you have teammates on your forces that will help you through," said High School Sophomore Ashley Palmer.

A lot of the activities at the camp are team-based. Students got to visit the Bonneville County jail, learn how to scuba dive, and how to properly use a firearm.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says there is a need to bring on recruits and this is a great way to show the next generation what they are all about.

"There's always a need. We've got people retiring, and we want to encourage a younger generation to explore the career. It's a great, rewarding career, and we want to give them the opportunity to learn about it," said Sergeant Daniel Sperry with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

The Camp has a capacity of 24 students per week, and they are completely full for this year. They even have a waitlist. If you are interested in signing your child up, you will have to wait till next year.