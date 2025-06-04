Idaho Falls to celebrate Second Annual Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Idaho Falls is proud to support the Second Annual Juneteenth Community Music Festival, hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Juneteenth Organizing Committee in partnership with the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society.

Juneteenth is a national, state and local holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Similar to Independence Day, it celebrates freedom and the ongoing effort to achieve liberty, equality and justice for all.

“The Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival is about celebrating the right to freedom for all through the universal language of music, education, and human connection,” said Lora King, Juneteenth Community Heritage Music Festival Committee co-chair. “It’s an honor to belong to a team that is dedicated to sharing those beliefs within our community.”

This year’s celebration includes two free public events. The first will take place Saturday, June 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Riverwalk Bandstand. The event will feature live music, opening remarks from City of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and City of Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, and informational booths hosted by local organizations highlighting Idaho Falls’ rich cultural history and community connections.

The second event will be held Tuesday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls. This free program will include a Readers Theater presentation on the history of Juneteenth, along with musical performances that explore themes in American and African American music throughout the 20th century.

For more questions about the Juneteenth CommUNITY Heritage Music Festival, contact Bill Forsyth 208-521-1822 or w.forsyth@att.net