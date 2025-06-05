Idaho Falls Chamber launches search for July 4th anthem singer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is kicking off an exciting new opportunity for local talent to shine. Starting immediately, the chamber is introducing an online competition where aspiring singers will compete for the honor of singing the National Anthem at the opening of Idaho's largest 4th of July Parade.

“This parade is one of the most cherished traditions in our state,” said Whitney Bates, Commercial Director of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to give the community a chance to be even more involved and spotlight the amazing talent we have right here in Idaho Falls.”

An estimated 160,000 spectators are expected to attend and tune in via livestream.

How to Enter:

Upload a 30-second video to Facebook introducing yourself and singing a portion of the National Anthem. Tag the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Use the hashtag #GIFCC4thofJULY. Encourage friends, family, and followers to like and share your video.

“We can’t wait to see who steps forward. This is a unique chance to shine on one of the biggest stages in Idaho,” said Bates.

The contest will run through June 23rd, 2025. The video with the most likes by the deadline will be selected to perform live at the parade on July 4th.