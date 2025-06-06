The Final Push: Teton Pass closing June 20-23 to complete Big Fill fix

TETON COUNTY, Wyo (KIFI) — Nearly a year after the devastating Big Fill landslide, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is entering the final stages of repairs on Wyoming State Highway 22. To complete the crucial paving work and other essential tasks, the Teton Pass will undergo a full closure later this month, marking a significant step towards full restoration.

The pass is scheduled to close to all traffic at 6 PM on Friday, June 20, and is expected to reopen by 6 AM on Monday, June 23. WYDOT and its contractors will be working around the clock, with crews operating 24 hours a day on an expedited, hour-by-hour schedule to ensure the work is completed swiftly.

During the closure, WYDOT is directing drivers to take an alternate route along US 26 through Swan Valley and then into the Snake River Canyon.

The project demands extensive work, including milling, grading, placing crushed base, paving, and installing guardrails and signs. WYDOT says they've weighed various scheduling options with the contractor to minimize impact on drivers and commuters before deciding on the temporary full closure.



“We really only had two options. We could do the work under a lane closure, which would only give drivers one, alternating lane of travel for ten days or more," said WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond. "If we did that, it would cause extensive delays and wait times for drivers for weeks, backing up traffic on the mountain every day."

Hammond emphasized that these delays would likely be longer than the detour during peak commuter times. "After discussing with the contractor and local stakeholders, we thought it was best for the community if we just close the road and get the work done quickly in one weekend," he stated.

Access to remain open to bikes and hikers

While vehicle traffic will be halted along the highway, people recreating in the area will still have some access. WYO 22 will be closed to vehicles at the Coal Creek Campground on the west side of the pass and at the mile marker 7 road closure gate on the east side.

Bicyclists and other recreational users will still have access to Coal Creek Campground from the west side, as well as access to the top of Teton Pass from the east side. However, WYDOT is urging those hiking or biking to exercise extreme caution and be aware of heavy trucks traveling to and from the work site. They are also advised not to descend west toward the construction area.

WYDOT and their contractor, Ames Construction, are confident they'll be able to complete the work within a single weekend. However, they caution that unpredictable weather conditions and other unforeseen variables could impact those plans, making last-minute changes necessary.

For information on closures or to sign up for 511 Notify Text alerts, click HERE.

This upcoming closure marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to fully restore the vital Teton Pass route, nearly one year after the initial Big Fill slide event. For more information, click HERE.

“We know how this has impacted the commuters in the area. We are asking for your support and patience one more time. We’re almost there, and soon the public will be driving on the new, paved alignment after the closure,” Hammond said.