Pocatello man arrested after crashing through local truck stops while fleeing traffic stop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Pocatello man is facing a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly escalated a traffic stop for erratic driving into a physical altercation, in a destructive attempt to flee from Idaho State Police. Monday night, ISP reportedly arrested 43-year-old Joshua Edward Maddock after he reportedly fled a traffic stop, crashed through two truck stop properties, and attempted to hide from law enforcement.

The incident began at around 8:28 p.m. when ISP dispatch received a call of a driver swerving from lane to lane, speeding, and almost hitting other vehicles on I-15. An ISP trooper found Maddocks' vehicle, a 2023 white Toyota Camry, traveling northbound and initiated a traffic stop at a Love's truck stop in Bonneville County.

During the stop, the driver, identified as Maddock, showed signs of impairment. As the trooper established probable cause for a vehicle search, Maddock reportedly became argumentative and tried to re-enter his vehicle.

ISP says a "physical altercation ensued," and the trooper attempted to subdue Maddock with a taser multiple times, but it was reportedly "ineffective." The 43-year-old then forced his way into the Camry and fled the scene, crashing through portions of the Love's fueling facility.

ISP found the abandoned vehicle shortly after at Rush's Truck Repair, where Maddock had reportedly crashed through the entrance gate. With assistance from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Shelley Police Department, Maddock was found hiding on the property.

“This all started with a phone call. A concerned citizen reported a driver speeding and swerving, which quickly turned into something much more serious. This is a powerful reminder that when the public and law enforcement work together, we can keep our communities safer. If you see something suspicious or dangerous on the road, don’t hesitate to call *ISP (*477) or 911,” Captain Weadick said.

Maddock was booked on multiple charges, including felony eluding in a vehicle, malicious injury to property (for both Love's Truck Stop and Rush's Truck Repair), possession of methamphetamine, and destruction of evidence. Misdemeanor charges include resisting and obstructing, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage crash (for both locations), trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.