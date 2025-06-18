Years-long investigation leads to new arrests in Ralph Brian murder case

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A Madison County grand jury has indicted Ryler Jensen, 28, and Anthony Dean Wilson, 33, on charges connected to the brutal 2021 home invasion and shooting death of Ralph Brian. The indictments were handed down on Friday, marking "a step forward in a years-long investigation," Sheriff Ron Ball told reporters on Wednesday.

Ralph and Karen Brian were attacked in their mobile home at 340 North 12th West, widely known as the Boathouse Trailer Court, near Rexburg on the morning of September 20, 2021. Ralph was shot in the head by an intruder and later died from his injuries in a local hospital. His wife, Karen, was stabbed multiple times but survived the ordeal.

Previous Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Pierre Lake, Mugshot 2021

Authorities later arrested Pierre Lake of Jefferson County, who was 18 at the time of the crime. Lake initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea in October 2023, admitting guilt to the murder of Ralph Brian and the attempted murder of Karen Brian. In January 2024, Lake was sentenced to a fixed term of 30 years in prison.

Pierre Lake sentencing, January 2024

Despite Lake's conviction, Sheriff Ball stated, "At the time of that event, the investigators involved, we always believed there were more participants in that crime. So this case has been active since."

On Wednesday, the Sheriff explained that new information surfaced in 2023, ultimately leading to the recent indictments. He says Madison County Detectives dedicated hundreds of hours to interviews and executed multiple search warrants to gather evidence in the case.

Charges and Bail Set

Jensen and Wilson have both been charged with First-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder. A bail of $1 million has been set for each defendant.

Both men are currently being held on separate charges. Wilson is in jail on charges out of Teton County, including previous charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Jensen was arrested in July 2024 for allegedly attempting to traffic drugs in the Hawthorne Elementary School parking lot.

Sheriff Ball extended his gratitude to the Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Falls Police, and the Madison/Fremont County multijurisdictional special response team for their continued support throughout the investigation.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.