D93 shuts down network following cybersecurity attack

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County School District 93 (D93) is currently investigating a cybersecurity attack that has breached its network. As a precautionary measure, the district has completely shut down its network, which includes all phone and internet access in every school and district building.

"This action was taken to protect sensitive information and prevent further disruption while we work with cybersecurity experts to investigate and respond to the situation," D93 announced in a Facebook post to parents. The shutdown means staff may have limited access to internal platforms like email, Google Workspace, and student information systems.

This isn't the first time a cyberattack has impacted local schools. Earlier this year, in February, neighboring Jefferson County School District 251 experienced a similar network attack, which led to canceled classes as teachers quickly adapted to teaching without technology.

D93 states that they are working closely with cybersecurity professionals to identify the source of the breach and ensure all systems are secure before network access is restored.